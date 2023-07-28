News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet shares praise for the work being done at Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet says everything Leigh Leopards have achieved this season has been well deserved.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The two teams go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon in the Battle of the Borough at the DW Stadium (K.O. 1pm).

Wigan will be looking to bounce back from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, while the Leopards have Wembley on the horizon after beating St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"They’ll be full of confidence and rightfully so,” Peet said.

Matty Peet with Adrian LamMatty Peet with Adrian Lam
Matty Peet with Adrian Lam
"Everything they are getting, they deserve.

"With he way Derek (Beaumont) has assembled the squad and the way Lammy (Adrian Lam) has managed them and got them playing, you can see that they’re a team on the up.

"We’re going to come up against a confident team, with a great work ethic.

"They’re the standout story of the season so far, and it’s well-deserved, they’re doing so much right.

"The healthy competition between us comes because we’re local and both sides are competing at the top end of the table.

"They managed to do what we couldn’t last week, and that was getting to a final.

"The fact that we’re both playing good rugby and both want to be in the big games, as well as the history and locality, I think it’s natural that healthy competition will evolve and fans will enjoy it.

"They’re bringing it because they’re playing really well.

"It’s not like in the past when we might play them in the cup; they’re a quality outfit.

"I’m really happy for Adrian, we all knew he’d do a good job there.

"Even last year in the Championship they were so dominant, and we are well aware of what he can do with that squad.

"I’m a bit jealous that he’s going to be at Wembley and we’re not, but he deserves it.”

Like the fixture at Leigh Sports Village earlier this season, the two teams have teamed up to raise awareness for Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre.

"It’s a fantastic charity,” Peet added.

"We’ve met a few members over the last few weeks, and it really is outstanding.

"With what some young people have to go through, it’s great that the game can give them some enjoyment.

"I love the way both clubs are getting behind it- long may it continue.”

