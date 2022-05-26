His side face Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Peet states it’s important they come away from the game with no regrets and replicate the quality they showed in the semi-final victory over St Helens at Elland Road.

He said: “It’s now about embracing the week, getting the balance right between being on and off. When you’re on, you’ve got to be in the moment and not too tense.

Matty Peet

“After the semi-final, it was a real high and a proud moment. I felt like we had achieved a big step to win the way we did, but we know this will only be a quality weekend if we get the result and the performance.

“We want to play the game with no regrets, because one thing about Huddersfield is, no matter who they have got in they are very well organised who know their systems really well, and buy into it.

“We want to embrace the expectation, and you’re at the wrong club if you don’t want to. We’ve got a good set of professionals. For those 80 minutes it’s about executing the best we can and thinking clearly under pressure, making smart decisions.

“We need to be meticulous in our preparation, as we would for any round, but we do have to navigate the week being a bit different. The mindset and the discussion around the psychology of it is really important.

“Our job is to instil the connection between our homegrown lads and the oversea lads, our young lads and our old lads, and our fans and our players. What we’ve got is a really good core group of leaders.

“For people who don’t know about our culture, we take time to educate them, while learning about their background as well.

“It was a goal at the start of the year to take the town to one of the big games. I’ve seen a few flags in windows and a few schools arranging cherry and white days so that’s the stuff that excites me, because we are inspiring the next generation.”

Peet took time to praise the players who will not be involved in the final on Saturday, and stated their good work behind the scenes is equally as important as those on the field.

“When you’ve got some tough decisions to make, at least you know you’ve got a strong squad,” he added.

“There’s people who we care about and work really hard but are going to miss out. Looking at the last six weeks, the behaviour of (Thomas) Leuluai and (Sam) Powell has been a great example to anyone of putting the team first and being a leader.

“They’ve been helping our young players in the group and helping the coaches, so I can’t praise them enough.