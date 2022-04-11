They take on St Helens in the Good Friday derby at the end of this week, before meeting them again in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Leeds United’s Elland Road on May 7.

Peet is looking forward to both games against the club’s biggest rivals.

“They’re similar occasions in my opinion,” he said.

Matty Peet is looking forward to the two big fixtures against St Helens

“We’ve set out to enjoy this period of the season, it’s something that players at a club like Wigan should relish. If you want to be at a big club, then you’ve got to enjoy the big games. Anyone here should thrive on these games

“Good Friday is about the towns and the two great rivals.

“I don’t think the (Challenge Cup) draw is really a concern yet, but it’s an exciting game to look ahead to.

“Any time Wigan and Saints are tied together, you know it will be a blockbuster. If we are going to win a trophy this year, then we need to beat St Helens.

“It’s a unique competition and you can make great memories in it. It becomes a real family affair, and that’s what motivates us.”

To book their place in the final four of the Challenge Cup, his side beat Wakefield Trinity 36-6 at Belle Vue, as Jai Field scored a hat-trick.

The side started the game brighter out of the two teams, putting early pressure on the Warriors defence.

They come close to opening the scoring after 12 minutes, but a last-ditch tackle from Zak Hardaker forced Lewis Murphy into touch before he could ground the ball with a superb diving effort.

Moments later, the game did have its first try, but it came for Wigan, who quickly broke down the pitch, with Liam Farrell providing an assist for Jai Field.

Down the other end, Murphy wasn’t denied by the video ref for a second time, as he successfully grounded the ball before entering touch with another great diving finish.

Trinity thought they had taken the lead through Lee Gaskell, but the referee ruled it out for obstruction.

It was once again Wigan who edged back in front, as Ethan Havard crossed the line with three minutes remaining before the break.

Thomas Leuluai provided the assist, as he produced some fantastic footwork to open up some space and offload the ball.

Moments into the second half, Field added his second of the afternoon to extend Wigan’s lead to 18-6.

On the hour mark, the Warriors went even further ahead, as space opened up for Hardaker to go over with ease on the right side, before adding the extras himself with the conversion.

Wigan put the win beyond all doubt with eight minutes remaining, as Liam Farrell added his name to the scoresheet.