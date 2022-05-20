He will be hoping his side can bounce back from last week’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants, with the Challenge Cup final also just around the corner.

Peet is expecting a difficult game at the MKM Stadium, with Hull having plenty of match winners in their squad.

He said: “It’s right up there with the toughest games. One to 17 they’ve either got skill, size or both. It’s a really talented group that they’ve pulled together, and they’ve clearly got a smart coach. They test you in so many ways, so we’ve got to be at it.

Matty Peet

“They’ve got a lot of players who we admire, and that’s what they do. They generally recruit big names and big bodies. Their fans have a lot to look forward to when they go to watch them. They shop to win.

"People were tipping them for silverware at the start of the year, and you can see why because they’ve got class throughout.

“It’s one of those games you look forward to all year as a challenge, like a benchmark game because your mentality has to be right. You’ve got to make the journey across and then you’ve got that quality waiting for you.

“It was a really tight game here, and I think they’ve improved since then so they’ll be full of confidence.

“We will be going strong. Anyone with just a niggle will be in. We are going to perform, and it’s not with the cup final in mind, it’s because it’s a big game against Hull, that we take loads of pride in.

“The team selection against Huddersfield was one we thought were capable of winning, so we need to be better. We learnt some lessons and spent quite a bit of time having some decent discussions, but it’s been full attention to the Hull game this week.

“We are hoping for a performance that is more pleasing than last week, and one based on effort. We have to make sure we play to our own standards.”

Peet took time to praise Super League’s Tackle the Tough Stuff round, which is taking place across this weekend’s fixtures.

“It’s a brilliant initiative with all the stuff that has been put out,” he added.

“It’s so important, with the stats for mental health in all walks of life being staggering. Sport is a good opportunity to shine a light on it, so hopefully more people are paying attention.

“The sport is attached with toughness and masculinity but they shouldn’t be separate. Just because you choose toughness, that doesn’t mean you can’t be vulnerable and open. They can go hand in hand, and that’s the environment we try to create.