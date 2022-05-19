Ellery Hanley in action in the 1988 Challenge Cup final

Shortly before his death at the age of 81, the former chairman was interviewed by Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski.

During this conversation, Lindsay revealed his standout acquisition.

He said: “It wasn’t an overseas signing, it was a kid from Bradford. He turned into my greatest friend. He’d say ‘I love you Maurice,’ and I’d say ‘I Iove you El.’

“He was unbelievably special. Without him we wouldn’t be where we are now, following him were other people, but all eyes were on Ellery. He was unique, a different kind of player, and a different kind of man.

“He was breathtakingly good.”

Lindsay took over the role of chairman in 1980, and led the club through a period of transformation.

During his conversation with Radlinski, he also discussed some of his most fondly remembered moments during his time in the role.

“Who can forget the game against Manly,” he added.

“It was sensational. I just couldn’t sleep the night before or after, it was breathtakingly good. It was beyond anyone's imagination.

“I went to Australia, and watched a game, it was a wonderful occasion. I said: ‘I’ve got a suggestion, why don’t we have a game between Wigan and Manly?’

“They thought it would be a walk over, but then it suddenly dawned on them that it might take a bit of winning.

“There was also a three-day sevens tournament in Sydney. We finished up in the final with the Brisbane Broncos. We beat everyone along the way, it was absolutely brilliant. It was £100,000 prize money.

“Martin Offiah was unbelievable, he would set off, and next thing he would be lifting the ball up under the sticks. When he was at his fastest, he was breathtakingly good.