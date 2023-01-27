News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors name 19-man squad for Sunday's pre-season game against Barrow Raiders

Wigan Warriors have named a 19-man squad for their pre-season game against Barrow Raiders.

By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A squad made-up players from the academy, reserves and first team will make the trip to Craven Park on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

This will be the club’s second test of 2023, following a 22-14 victory for a youthful Wigan side away to Whitehaven last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Abbas Miski, Brad O’Neill, Joe Shorrocks, Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago are all added to the squad, joining the likes of Logan Astley and Harvie Hill.

Wigan Warriors take on Barrow Raiders at Craven Park
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Forber discusses the key experience which helped hi...

Here is the full squad:

Abbas Miski

Adam Jones

Alex Sutton

Brad O’Neill

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ellis Hobson

Finley Beardsworth

Harvey Wilson

Harvie Hill

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jacob Douglas

Joe Shorrocks

Junior Nsemba

Kaide Ellis

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kieran Tyrer

Logan Astley

Patrick Mago

Ramon Silva

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reagan Sumner

Tom Forber

Zack Eckersley

Barrow RaidersWigan