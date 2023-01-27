Wigan Warriors name 19-man squad for Sunday's pre-season game against Barrow Raiders
Wigan Warriors have named a 19-man squad for their pre-season game against Barrow Raiders.
A squad made-up players from the academy, reserves and first team will make the trip to Craven Park on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
This will be the club’s second test of 2023, following a 22-14 victory for a youthful Wigan side away to Whitehaven last week.
Abbas Miski, Brad O’Neill, Joe Shorrocks, Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago are all added to the squad, joining the likes of Logan Astley and Harvie Hill.
Here is the full squad:
Abbas Miski
Adam Jones
Alex Sutton
Brad O’Neill
Ellis Hobson
Finley Beardsworth
Harvey Wilson
Harvie Hill
Jacob Douglas
Joe Shorrocks
Junior Nsemba
Kaide Ellis
Kieran Tyrer
Logan Astley
Patrick Mago
Ramon Silva
Reagan Sumner
Tom Forber
Zack Eckersley