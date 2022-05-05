Wigan Warriors name 20-man squad for the Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens

Wigan Warriors have named a 20-man squad for this Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens at Elland Road (K.O. 2.30pm).

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:11 pm

Matty Peet’s side will take on their local rivals for a place in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28, where they will face either Huddersfield or Hull KR.

Willie Isa drops out for this week’s game, with only 20 players named.

Apart from that, there are no changes to the squad that was selected for last week’s Super League game against Warrington Wolves.

Wigan Warriors face St Helens in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Iain Thornley

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill

