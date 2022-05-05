Wigan Warriors name 20-man squad for the Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens

Matty Peet’s side will take on their local rivals for a place in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28, where they will face either Huddersfield or Hull KR.
Willie Isa drops out for this week’s game, with only 20 players named.
Apart from that, there are no changes to the squad that was selected for last week’s Super League game against Warrington Wolves.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Iain Thornley
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill