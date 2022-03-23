Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's Challenge Cup game against Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged 21-man squad for their Challenge Cup game against Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:01 pm

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to go on a good run in this season’s competition.

Jake Bibby is in the squad after missing last week’s game against Castleford Tigers through illness.

Peet has confirmed that Bevan French has returned to full team training, but isn’t ready for this match, while Iain Thornley is also making good progress on his return from injury.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday's game against Salford

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Zak Hardaker

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill

