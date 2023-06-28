News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side head into this match on the back of victories over Warrington Wolves, in the Challenge Cup, and Salford Red Devils, in Super League.

The Warriors squad is unchanged from the one named for Sunday’s trip to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul and Sam Powell all remain absent through injury, while Kaide Ellis still has two games left of his three-match ban.

Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants on Friday nightWigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants on Friday night
Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Ethan Havard

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Tom Forber

Ryan Hampshire