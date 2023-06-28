Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Huddersfield Giants
Matty Peet’s side head into this match on the back of victories over Warrington Wolves, in the Challenge Cup, and Salford Red Devils, in Super League.
The Warriors squad is unchanged from the one named for Sunday’s trip to the AJ Bell Stadium.
Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul and Sam Powell all remain absent through injury, while Kaide Ellis still has two games left of his three-match ban.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Ethan Havard
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Tom Forber
Ryan Hampshire