Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet’s side started the new campaign with a victory away to Hull KR, and will hope to do the same in their opening home of 2022 at the DW Stadium.

Iain Thornley drops out of the squad after being ruled out for two months following the injury he picked up at Craven Park.

Ethan Havard is still unavailable through injury, while Bevan French’s return to the UK has been delayed by a positive Covid-19 test, but wouldn’t have been ready to play anyway.

John Bateman in action against Hull KR

Brad O'Neill comes into the squad, after spending time with Newcastle Thunder in the last few weeks.

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Zak Hardaker

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Brad O'Neill