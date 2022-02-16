Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Leeds Rhinos.
Matty Peet’s side started the new campaign with a victory away to Hull KR, and will hope to do the same in their opening home of 2022 at the DW Stadium.
Iain Thornley drops out of the squad after being ruled out for two months following the injury he picked up at Craven Park.
Ethan Havard is still unavailable through injury, while Bevan French’s return to the UK has been delayed by a positive Covid-19 test, but wouldn’t have been ready to play anyway.
Brad O'Neill comes into the squad, after spending time with Newcastle Thunder in the last few weeks.
Here is the full squad:
Jake Bibby
Zak Hardaker
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Thomas Leuluai
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Brad O'Neill
