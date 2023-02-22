Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet’s side were defeated 27-18 by Hull KR in their Super League opener, and will be looking to put things right in their first home game of the campaign.

The Warriors squad is unchanged from round one, but alterations to the starting 13 are expected.

Morgan Smithies was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact after being sin-binned in the game at Craven Park, but remains available to play, with his punishment being a £250 fine.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad

Meanwhile, Friday’s game against Trinity will be the first competitive outings as home players for Jake Wardle and Toby King at the DW Stadium.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill