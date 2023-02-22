Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.
Matty Peet’s side were defeated 27-18 by Hull KR in their Super League opener, and will be looking to put things right in their first home game of the campaign.
The Warriors squad is unchanged from round one, but alterations to the starting 13 are expected.
Morgan Smithies was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact after being sin-binned in the game at Craven Park, but remains available to play, with his punishment being a £250 fine.
Meanwhile, Friday’s game against Trinity will be the first competitive outings as home players for Jake Wardle and Toby King at the DW Stadium.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski