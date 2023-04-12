Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their Good Friday victory over St Helens.
Meanwhile, the Wolves beat Catalans Dragons in Perpignan over the Easter period.
Mike Cooper has been added to the Warriors’ injury list, with the prop ruled out for the rest of the season.
Jai Field, Cade Cust and Ryan Hampshire all remain absent as well.
Wigan will also be without the suspended Morgan Smithies for Friday’s trip to Warrington, but Willie Isa is back in contention after serving his one-match ban.
Harvie Hill comes into the squad as well after returning from his loan with Toulouse.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Tom Forber