Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Warrington Wolves

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their Good Friday victory over St Helens.

Meanwhile, the Wolves beat Catalans Dragons in Perpignan over the Easter period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Cooper has been added to the Warriors’ injury list, with the prop ruled out for the rest of the season.

Harry Smith was among the scorers against St Helens last week

Jai Field, Cade Cust and Ryan Hampshire all remain absent as well.

Wigan will also be without the suspended Morgan Smithies for Friday’s trip to Warrington, but Willie Isa is back in contention after serving his one-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvie Hill comes into the squad as well after returning from his loan with Toulouse.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Harry Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Farrell

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba