Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their Good Friday victory over St Helens.

Meanwhile, the Wolves beat Catalans Dragons in Perpignan over the Easter period.

Mike Cooper has been added to the Warriors’ injury list, with the prop ruled out for the rest of the season.

Harry Smith was among the scorers against St Helens last weekHarry Smith was among the scorers against St Helens last week
Harry Smith was among the scorers against St Helens last week
Jai Field, Cade Cust and Ryan Hampshire all remain absent as well.

Wigan will also be without the suspended Morgan Smithies for Friday’s trip to Warrington, but Willie Isa is back in contention after serving his one-match ban.

Harvie Hill comes into the squad as well after returning from his loan with Toulouse.

Matty Peet provides injury update on Mike Cooper

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Tom Forber

