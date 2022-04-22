Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Salford Red Devils

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall are both back in contention following their spells on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Sam Powell drops out after receiving a six-match ban for his crusher tackle in the Good Friday Derby, while Thomas Leuluai remains absent following the injury he picked up in the same game.

Willie Isa and Ollie Partington are both included as well, despite missing the Wakefield game with minor knocks.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad to face Salford Red Devils

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Iain Thornley

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall