Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Salford Red Devils

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall are both back in contention following their spells on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Sam Powell drops out after receiving a six-match ban for his crusher tackle in the Good Friday Derby, while Thomas Leuluai remains absent following the injury he picked up in the same game.
Willie Isa and Ollie Partington are both included as well, despite missing the Wakefield game with minor knocks.
