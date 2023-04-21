News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Sunday’s game against Wakefield Trinity.

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Brad Singleton has been added to the club’s injury list, alongside Mike Cooper, Jai Field and Cade Cust.

The prop is replaced by Morgan Smithies, who is back in contention following his one-match ban.

Zach Eckersley also comes into the squad, with Iain Thornley dropping out.

Wigan Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity on Sunday
Wigan Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity on Sunday
Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Zach Eckersley

Tom Forber

