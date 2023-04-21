Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Sunday’s game against Wakefield Trinity.
Brad Singleton has been added to the club’s injury list, alongside Mike Cooper, Jai Field and Cade Cust.
The prop is replaced by Morgan Smithies, who is back in contention following his one-match ban.
Zach Eckersley also comes into the squad, with Iain Thornley dropping out.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Zach Eckersley
Tom Forber