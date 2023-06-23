News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game away to Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Sunday’s game away to Salford Red Devils (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build momentum following last week’s Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves.

Kaide Ellis drops out of the squad, as he serves the first game of his three-match ban for a Grade D Headbutt on Stefan Ratchford in the game against Wire at the DW Stadium.

He is replaced by Tom Forber, in what is the Warriors’ only change.

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils on SundayWigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils on Sunday
Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils on Sunday
Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Ethan Havard

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Tom Forber

Ryan Hampshire

Meanwhile, away from the first team, academy players Finley Beardsworth, Kavan Rothwell and Max Wood have all joined Midlands Hurricanes on loan.

