Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game away to Salford Red Devils
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build momentum following last week’s Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves.
Kaide Ellis drops out of the squad, as he serves the first game of his three-match ban for a Grade D Headbutt on Stefan Ratchford in the game against Wire at the DW Stadium.
He is replaced by Tom Forber, in what is the Warriors’ only change.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Ethan Havard
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Tom Forber
Ryan Hampshire
Meanwhile, away from the first team, academy players Finley Beardsworth, Kavan Rothwell and Max Wood have all joined Midlands Hurricanes on loan.