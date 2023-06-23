Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game away to Salford Red Devils

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build momentum following last week’s Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves.

Kaide Ellis drops out of the squad, as he serves the first game of his three-match ban for a Grade D Headbutt on Stefan Ratchford in the game against Wire at the DW Stadium.

He is replaced by Tom Forber, in what is the Warriors’ only change.

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils on Sunday

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Ethan Havard

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Tom Forber

Ryan Hampshire