Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for their Super League opener against Hull KR
Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for their Super League opener against Hull KR.
Matty Peet’s side make the trip to Craven Park on Friday night, as they look to get the campaign off to a winning start.
Cade Cust, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago and Abbas Miski could all make their competitive debuts for the club after being named.
After a disrupted first year in England, Jai Field features in the squad and is due to start the season at fullback.
While Bevan French is due back in the UK this week, Peet has not yet set a date for when he will be back in action.
Ethan Havard is also missing through injury.
Here is the full squad:
2. Jake Bibby
3. Zak Hardaker
4. Iain Thornley
5. Liam Marshall
6. Cade Cust
7. Thomas Leuluai
8. Brad Singleton
9. Sam Powell
10. Patrick Mago
11. Willie Isa
12. Liam Farrell
13. John Bateman
14. Morgan Smithies
15. Kaide Ellis
16. Harry Smith
-20. Liam Byrne
19: Oliver Partington
21. Kai Pearce-Paul
22. Joe Shorrocks
23. Jai Field
24. Abbas Miski
