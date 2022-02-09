Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for their Super League opener against Hull KR

Matty Peet’s side make the trip to Craven Park on Friday night, as they look to get the campaign off to a winning start.

Cade Cust, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago and Abbas Miski could all make their competitive debuts for the club after being named.

After a disrupted first year in England, Jai Field features in the squad and is due to start the season at fullback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors face Hull KR on Friday night

While Bevan French is due back in the UK this week, Peet has not yet set a date for when he will be back in action.

Ethan Havard is also missing through injury.

Here is the full squad:

2. Jake Bibby

3. Zak Hardaker

4. Iain Thornley

5. Liam Marshall

6. Cade Cust

7. Thomas Leuluai

8. Brad Singleton

9. Sam Powell

10. Patrick Mago

11. Willie Isa

12. Liam Farrell

13. John Bateman

14. Morgan Smithies

15. Kaide Ellis

16. Harry Smith

-20. Liam Byrne

19: Oliver Partington

21. Kai Pearce-Paul

22. Joe Shorrocks

23. Jai Field

24. Abbas Miski