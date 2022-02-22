Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for their game against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night.
Matty Peet's side have started the new Super League season with two wins out of of two, with victories over Hull KR at Craven Park and Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium.
Jai Field scored a hat-trick last Friday in the first home game of the campaign.
An un-changed squad has been named for the visit of Huddersfield, as the team looks to put in another strong performance.
Bevan French has returned to the UK in the last few days, but will not be considered yet for match action.
Meanwhile Iain Thornley and Ethan Havard are both out due to injury.
Here is the full squad:
Jake Bibby
Zak Hardaker
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Thomas Leuluai
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Brad O'Neill
To celebrate the start of the Super League season we are offering readers 20% off digital sport subscriptions until February 23. Use promo code SL20 when signing up to enjoy the discount. https://www.wigantoday.net/subscriptions/sports.