Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for their game against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:06 pm

Matty Peet's side have started the new Super League season with two wins out of of two, with victories over Hull KR at Craven Park and Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium.

Jai Field scored a hat-trick last Friday in the first home game of the campaign.

An un-changed squad has been named for the visit of Huddersfield, as the team looks to put in another strong performance.

Wigan take on Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium on Thursday

Bevan French has returned to the UK in the last few days, but will not be considered yet for match action.

Meanwhile Iain Thornley and Ethan Havard are both out due to injury.

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Zak Hardaker

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Brad O'Neill

