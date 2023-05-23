Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game away to Hull KR
Matty Peet’s side head to Craven Park on the back of their 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, but have been defeated in their last two Super League outings.
Meanwhile, the Robins also booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 50-0 win against Batley Bulldogs in their sixth round tie.
Wigan make two changes to their squad for this week’s game.
Tom Forber and Harvey Makin come in for the injured Ethan Havard and Kai Pearce-Paul.
Here is the full squad for Thursday’s game:
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Tom Forber
Ryan Hampshire
Harvey Makin