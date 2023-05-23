Matty Peet’s side head to Craven Park on the back of their 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, but have been defeated in their last two Super League outings.

Meanwhile, the Robins also booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 50-0 win against Batley Bulldogs in their sixth round tie.

Wigan make two changes to their squad for this week’s game.

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR this week

Tom Forber and Harvey Makin come in for the injured Ethan Havard and Kai Pearce-Paul.

Here is the full squad for Thursday’s game:

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Tom Forber

Ryan Hampshire