Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad to face Huddersfield Giants with one change

By Josh McAllister
Published 9th May 2024, 12:06 BST
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad to face Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

Head coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his squad, with prop Mike Cooper returning following head injury protocols.

He replaces Ryan Hampshire in the 21, with Sam Walters named for the second time this season.

Mike Cooper has returned to Wigan's 21-man squad for the trip to Huddersfield

The towering back-rower made his return to the field with a try in the reserves 44-0 victory over Hull KR at Robin Park, but Peet insists the timing must be right to introduce the 23-year-old back into first-team action for his Wigan debut.

Wigan and Huddersfield meet for Super League Round 11 on Saturday May 11, 3pm K.O.

Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley.

