Wigan Warriors name 25-man squad for Sam Powell's testimonial game against Salford Red Devils
Wigan Warriors have named a 25-man squad for this Sunday’s pre-season meeting with Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium (K.O. 3pm).
The fixture will be the first outing in 2023 for the majority of the senior players in Matty Peet’s squad, as well as Sam Powell’s testimonial game.
Following their performances in the recent games against Whitehaven and Barrow Raiders, youngsters Logan Astley, Junior Nsemba, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber and Jacob Douglas remain in contention.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Logan Astley
Junior Nsemba
Zack Eckersley
Tom Forber
Jacob Douglas