Wigan Warriors name 25-man squad for Sam Powell's testimonial game against Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors have named a 25-man squad for this Sunday’s pre-season meeting with Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium (K.O. 3pm).

By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The fixture will be the first outing in 2023 for the majority of the senior players in Matty Peet’s squad, as well as Sam Powell’s testimonial game.

Following their performances in the recent games against Whitehaven and Barrow Raiders, youngsters Logan Astley, Junior Nsemba, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber and Jacob Douglas remain in contention.

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils in their third pre-season friendly
Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Logan Astley

Junior Nsemba

Zack Eckersley

Tom Forber

Jacob Douglas

Salford Red Devils