Wigan Warriors name Challenge Cup semi-final squad ahead of clash against Hull KR

By Josh McAllister
Published 16th May 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 12:23 BST
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie against Hull KR in Doncaster.

Head coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his squad, with forward Liam Byrne dropping out following his two-match suspension.

The Ireland prop was hit with a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday, having been sent for to the sin-bin for the first tackle of the game on Matty English at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wigan take on Hull KR this Saturday for a place in the Challenge Cup final

Playmaker Ryan Hampshire takes the vacant spot in the 21-man squad.

Wigan and Hull KR will do battle for a place at Wembley at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, 1:45pm kick-off.

In the other semi-final, Warrington Wolves face Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday at 3:15pm.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley.

