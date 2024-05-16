Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie against Hull KR in Doncaster.

Head coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his squad, with forward Liam Byrne dropping out following his two-match suspension.

The Ireland prop was hit with a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday, having been sent for to the sin-bin for the first tackle of the game on Matty English at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan take on Hull KR this Saturday for a place in the Challenge Cup final

Playmaker Ryan Hampshire takes the vacant spot in the 21-man squad.

Wigan and Hull KR will do battle for a place at Wembley at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, 1:45pm kick-off.

In the other semi-final, Warrington Wolves face Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday at 3:15pm.