Wigan Warriors name Challenge Cup semi-final squad ahead of clash against Hull KR
Head coach Matt Peet has made just one change to his squad, with forward Liam Byrne dropping out following his two-match suspension.
The Ireland prop was hit with a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday, having been sent for to the sin-bin for the first tackle of the game on Matty English at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Playmaker Ryan Hampshire takes the vacant spot in the 21-man squad.
Wigan and Hull KR will do battle for a place at Wembley at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, 1:45pm kick-off.
In the other semi-final, Warrington Wolves face Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday at 3:15pm.
Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley.
