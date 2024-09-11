Former Wigan Warriors half-back Jake Shorrocks has signed a new two-year deal with Championship outfit Toulouse Olympique, hoping to help the club back to Super League in the future.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old made his professional debut with his hometown club in 2016 after progressing through the youth ranks, and went on to make a total of 29 appearances, scoring twice, before moving to Newcastle Thunder.

He joined Toulouse ahead of the 2023 campaign, and played 25 games in his debut season, scoring 228 points – and made history for the club by scoring a total of 36 points in a single game, with three tries and kicking 12 goals from as many attempts in a 72-10 win over Whitehaven at Ernest Wallon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Jake Shorrocks has signed a new deal with Toulouse Olympique

The playmaker has made a further 18 appearances for 152 points in 2024 to date, and, while hoping to finish the season strong in the Championship, has the aim of helping the French outfit back to the top flight in the future – with Toulouse having been in Super League in 2022.

“I am very excited to extend my stay at Toulouse for the next two years,” he said.

“The way the players and staff at the club welcomed me when I arrived will always be etched in my memory and I can't wait for Toulouse to get back to where it belongs and play at the highest level.”

Olivier Dubois, president of TO XIII, added: "I am very happy to see Jake staying at the club and believing in this project.

“His consistency and technical accuracy will be significant in achieving our end-of-season objectives, but also over the next two seasons."