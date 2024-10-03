Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has delivered high praise for Kruise Leeming amid an impressive debut campaign with the Warriors, winning three titles to date in his first season at the club.

The 29-year-old hooker has helped the Cherry and Whites to wins in the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and the 2024 League Leaders’ Shield, recently stepping up in the absence of Brad O’Neill, who has been sidelined since July with a season-ending ACL injury.

And the one-time England international’s performances have impressed coach Peet, with his ‘outstanding’ work ethic hailed.

Kruise Leeming has enjoyed an impressive first campaign with Wigan Warriors

Leeming has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Warriors in 2024 with eight tries, including a vital score in the 16-12 victory over Penrith Panthers to lift a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title.

“I’ve had a few good catch ups with Kruise recently, and me and Sean O’Loughlin were talking this week about how well he’s done,” Warriors boss Peet said.

“From the moment Brad got injured, Kruise stepped in and has revelled in it.

“He seems to enjoy it and is a player who is constantly seeking improvement. His worth ethic is outstanding.

“He’s one of those players where you’d do well to beat him to work and quite often he’s still here at the back end of the day.

“The chemistry now between him and Tom Forber, as well as Brad O’Neill, is a real strong point of ours I feel.”

Leeming returned to England after a short stint in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, making 10 appearances in the 2023 campaign having made the move from Leeds Rhinos.

With close to 200 games in his professional career, the former Huddersfield Giants man is one win away from his second ever Grand Final appearance, reaching Old Trafford with the Rhinos in 2022, defeating Wigan on the way.

Peet added: “Kruise is a great athlete and has been a good addition to the club, and he has got some experience at this time of the year.

“He does a good job of articulating the lessons he’s learned throughout his career.

“He’s constantly trying to better himself and I think that the club and the game can be really proud of someone like Kruise.

“He’s a really good ambassador for the game and for Wigan.”