Christian Wade in action for Wigan Warriors Reserves

Wigan Warriors’ cross-code signing Christian Wade bagged a brace to help the Reserves ease past St Helens 46-14 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wigan produced a strong first half display, scoring an early try through Harvie Hill. Jacob Douglas extended Wigan’s lead before Saints hit back through Dayon Sambou, who has reportedly signed for Wigan for 2026 and beyond, according to All Out Rugby League.

Cumbrian prop Hill got his second midway through the first half before Wade scored his first Wigan try moments later. Douglas scored Wigan’s fifth on the stroke of half-time, with Jack Farrimond converting all five tries to take a 30-4 lead into the break.

Farrimond got on the scoresheet himself shortly after the second half restart before the Warriors were reduced to 12 when Hill was sent off. Saints pulled one back through Billy Keeley, but the Warriors posted further tries through Josh Cartwright and Wade. Saints man Matthew Penketh scored the game’s final try, but it was Wigan who ran out 46-14 winners to secure a derby win.

It was Wade’s second rugby league appearance, having linked up with the Warriors earlier this month. He could well be called upon for Matt Peet’s first-team next week, with Liam Marshall leaving the field through injury in Wigan’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

But the Warriors have other options for potential wing replacements, too. Douglas has performed well whenever he has been given the chance, whilst Nathan Lowe and Josh Cartwright are other options.

Warriors prop Tyler Dupree doubled up this weekend. The England international featured in Wigan’s defeat to Wakefield on Friday evening, and then played for the Reserves the following day.

St Helens: Jon Bennison; Joel Kilgannon, Matthew Penketh, Deacon Swarbrick, Dayon Sambou; Luca Walsh, Will Roberts; Sam Oakes, Cole Marsh, Alfie Sinclair, Billy Keeley, Oliver Garmston, Jake Davies. Subs: Oliver Polec, Oscar Knox, Tom Humphreys, Christopher Matagi. 18th man: Reilly Cosgrove.

Tries: Sambou, Keeley, Penketh Goals: Roberts 1/3

Wigan: Noah Hodkinson; Christian Wade, Finlay Yeomans, Nathan Lowe, Jacob Douglas; Charlie Yeomans, Jack Farrimond; Harvey Makin, Tom Forber, Harvie Hill, George O’Loughlin, Lukas Mason, Taylor Kerr. Subs: Josh Cartwright, Kian McDermott, Tyler Dupree, Shea O’Connor. 18th Player: Leo Wadsworth.

Tries: Hill (2), Douglas (2), Wade (2), Farrimond, Cartwright Goals: Farrimond 7/8