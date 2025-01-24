Wigan Warriors new dual-registration partners confirmed for 2025

By Josh McAllister
Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:44 BST
Wigan Warriors have confirmed a dual-registration partnership with Championship new boys Oldham for the 2025 season.

The reigning champions added only new recruit George Hirst from the Roughyeds following an impressive stint under Sean Long, with the back-rower expected to return to his former club for the beginning of the new season.

The agreement will provide an opportunity for Wigan’s young players to gain minutes in the Championship, with Oldham having won promotion to the second tier after being crowned League 1 champions last year.

A youthful Warriors side were also 28-16 winners at Boundary Park in the first of two pre-season warm-up matches, with tries from Tyler Dupree, Jacob Douglas, Liam Byrne, Tom Forber, Josh Cartwright and Finlay Yeomans.

Wigan were previously partners with Barrow Raiders of the Championship, and Midlands Hurricanes of League 1 in 2024.

"For us it offers the best possible chance of having a competitive squad through what we expect to be a very demanding season," Oldham managing director Mike Ford said.

"Wigan was a conversation we had as part of George Hirst moving. Me and Sean spoke with Kris Radlinski and Matt Peet and wanted that partnership extending to players.

“They have a lot of good young players - as we saw in their win over us at Boundary Park on Sunday - who need better quality rugby than the reserves. So that is something for us that is there should we feel we want to dip into it during a relentless Championship season.”

