Wigan Warriors' new squad numbers confirmed
Fellow new-boys Luke Thompson (16), Kruise Leeming (17), Sam Walters (22), Tiaki Chan (24) and Sam Eseh (25) have been assigned their new numbers, as coach Matt Peet tries to build on the Grand Final success from last term.
Jai Field (1), Jake Wardle (4), Liam Marshall (5), Harry Smith (7), Liam Byrne (10), Willie Isa (11), Liam Farrell (12) and Mike Cooper (14) all retain their respective numbers from last season, while Abbas Miski (2) and Bevan French (6) have been tweaked.
Also moving into the 'first 13' are Ethan Havard (8), Brad O’Neill (9) and Kaide Ellis (13).
Jack Farrimond, who steps up from the Warriors Academy and Reserves set-up, will wear the No.30 shirt.
Squad numbers in full: 1 Jai Field; 2 Abbas Miski; 3 Adam Keighran; 4 Jake Wardle; 5 Liam Marshall; 6 Bevan French; 7 Harry Smith; 8 Ethan Havard; 9 Brad O'Neill; 10 Liam Byrne; 11 Willie Isa; 12 Liam Farrell; 13 Kaide Ellis; 14 Mike Cooper; 15 Patrick Mago; 16 Luke Thompson; 17 Kruise Leeming; 18 Warriors Fans; 19 Tyler Dupree; 20 Harvie Hill; 21 Junior Nsemba; 22 Sam Walters; 23 Ryan Hampshire; 24 Tiaki Chan; 25 Sam Eseh; 26 Zach Echersley; 27 Tom Forber; 28 Jacob Douglas; 29 Harvey Makin; 30 Jack Farrimond.
The Wigan squad are already back in training ahead of the new season, which is scheduled to kick-off at the beginning of February.