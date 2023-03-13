A number of former Wigan Warriors players have made big announcements, while the next generation have impressed in their first competitive game of the year.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Sarginson quits rugby league

Dan Sarginson (left) has quit rugby league

Ex-Warriors centre Dan Sarginson has quit rugby league at the age of 29.

The two-time Super League Grand Final champion departed Salford Red Devils with immediate effect on Friday- and has since announced he will not be returning to the sport.

He told the Daily Mirror he had lost his desire for the game and now wants to help others.

Josh Charnley has been awarded a testimonial year

Charnley awarded testimonial year

Former Wigan winger Josh Charnley has been awarded a testimonial year for 2024.

The 31-year-old made his senior debut for the Warriors in 2010, and remained with the club until his cross-code move to Sale Sharks.

He later returned to rugby league, and is currently with Leigh Leopards following a spell with Warrington Wolves.

Shorrocks scored for Leigh in their victory over St Helens

Charnley took to social media to share the news of his testimonial, writing: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that the RFL have granted me a 12 month testimonial for 2024.

"Thank you to the RFL and to the clubs I have been involved with.

"My testimonial year will be the perfect opportunity, not to just look back at all those great times and achievements, but also to acknowledge and reflect upon those who inspired me to achieve a point in my career, which as a kid I could only have dreamed of.

"Forever grateful.”

Shorrocks among the scorers for Leigh

Wigan’s Joe Shorrocks was among the scorers in Leigh’s 20-12 victory over St Helens on Friday night.

After the game, Adrian Lam said the Leopards are hopeful they can keep the 23-year-old beyond his initial two-week loan.

Academy produce huge victory

The Warriors’ academy side got their campaign underway at the weekend, as they produced a 102-0 victory over Newcastle Thunder.

Tom Ratchford was among the scorers as he went over for four tries, while Maddox Jeffery claimed a hat-trick.

Jack Farrimond, Dylan Kelly-Duffy and Nathan Lowe all got braces, with Kian McDermott, George O’Loughlin, Harry Higham, Noah Hodkinson and Lukas Mason all crossing the line as well.

Peet visits young fan

Hindley ARLFC have shared a photo of Wigan head coach Matty Peet visiting a young amateur player in hospital.

They wrote: “Reece had a visitor today whilst still in hospital. Matt Peet popped in and cheered him right up.”

View here.

Tributes for Tomkins

On Friday night, former Wigan fullback Sam Tomkins announced he would be retiring at the end of the season.

A number of ex-teammates have taken to social media to react to the news.

George Williams wrote: “Some career! One of the best, if not THE best, to play Super League for me.”

Josh Charnley also stated:“Unreal career brother. Lucky enough to be a part of it! One of the best blokes on and off the pitch.”

