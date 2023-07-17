In what was a busy weekend for Wigan Warriors, one of the breaking stories was the announcement of another new signing for 2024.

Meanwhile, there’s also been action on the pitch, with a number of the club’s sides in action.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Adam Keighran will join Wigan Warriors next season

Fans react to Keighran signing

Wigan have added Catalans Dragons’ Adam Keighran to their squad for the 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club, and will link-up with Matty Peet’s side following the completion of the current season.

Supporters have taken to social media to react to the news.

One wrote: “Happy about this. Welcome to the team. All the best.”

Another added: “A great signing by the Warriors. A top class centre and goal kicker. I would have liked it to be a long-term contract, around five years, but you never know, after one year he might get offered a new one.”

A third stated: “Recruitment for next season is looking good. I believe I’ll be renewing my season ticket.”

Women overcome Wire

Anna Davies went over for a brace as Wigan Warriors Women claimed a 20-12 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Rachel Thompson and Holly Speakman were also on the scoresheet in the win at Robin Park Arena.

The next outing for Kris Ratcliffe’s side comes against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.15pm).

Wheelchair Challenge Cup action

Wigan’s wheelchair side were in Challenge Cup action on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the tournament in Hull on Saturday, they were defeated by Leeds Rhinos, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC, Halifax Panthers and London Roosters, but did finish the day with a 12-0 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Academy win on the DW stage

Prior to the Super League game between Wigan and Warrington Wolves on Friday night, the two academy sides were also in action at the DW Stadium.

