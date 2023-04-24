Fans have been reacting to Willie Isa’s sin-binning in the Warriors’ 22-4 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Meanwhile, alongside the first team, Wigan’s women’s and academy sides were also in action at the weekend.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Willie Isa was sin-binned in the game against Wakefield (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Fans react to Isa’s sin-binning

Willie Isa was shown a yellow card in the 52nd minute of Wigan’s win against Wakefield at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Fans have taken to social media to share their views on the incident.

One wrote: “Great tackle technique. Once Isa had driven into the opponents’ ribs and knocked him back, what was he supposed to do in a split second? The opponent was overturned onto his back, his head or neck didn’t make first contact with the ground. No malice or intent to injure, just a great tackle."

An LDRL festival took place at Robin Park Arena (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Another agreed: “The referee wasn’t even going to penalise it. It was only the fact the player stayed down and maybe the linesman called it. The fact Isa got 10 minutes was laughable.”

A third added: “Never a sin-binning in the memory of man. Just a good, hard, solid tackle. Ref was going to let play continue until the Wakefield lot started spitting their dummies out.”

Warriors Women overcome Cardiff

Wigan Warriors Women made a winning start to their Challenge Cup campaign, with Kris Ratcliffe’s side producing a 38-20 victory away to Cardiff Demons.

Mary Coleman and Kaitlin Hilton both went over for braces, while Molly Jones, Anna Davies, Beri Salhi and Grace Banks were on the scoresheet as well.

Academy win

Like the first team, Wigan’s academy side also overcame Wakefield, as they produced a 34-18 victory at Robin Park Arena.

As well as that fixture, the Warriors’ training ground also hosted a LDRL festival on Sunday afternoon.

Peet urges the rugby league community to get behind England

Matty Peet believes everyone should be getting behind England in their upcoming mid-season international.

Shaun Wane’s side take on France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on April 29 as part of a double-header with the women’s team.

Peet is hopeful that every club will make their players available for selection.

“If you’re involved in English rugby league you should be watching that and wanting the team to do well,” he said.

"I just hope every team and every club will be as committed to it as we will be.”

Men’s Challenge Cup draw

The draw for the sixth round of the Challenge Cup will take place this evening at 6.30pm and will be broadcast live on BBC News’ Sportsday programme.

All 12 Super League clubs enter the competition at this stage, with the ties set to take place over the weekend of May 19-21.

They join Batley Bulldogs, Halifax Panthers, London Broncos and York Knights, who all progressed from the fifth round.

Here are the ball numbers for the draw:

1. Batley Bulldogs

2. Castleford Tigers

3. Catalans Dragons

4. Halifax Panthers

5. Huddersfield Giants

6. Hull FC

7. Hull KR

8. Leeds Rhinos

9. Leigh Leopards

10. London Broncos

11. St Helens

12. Salford Red Devils

13. Wakefield Trinity

14. Warrington Wolves

15. Wigan Warriors