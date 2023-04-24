Wigan Warriors news round-up: Fans react to Willie Isa's sin-binning, women enjoy win, and Matty Peet's side await the Challenge Cup draw
There has been plenty happening across the last few days.
Fans have been reacting to Willie Isa’s sin-binning in the Warriors’ 22-4 victory over Wakefield Trinity.
Meanwhile, alongside the first team, Wigan’s women’s and academy sides were also in action at the weekend.
Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:
Fans react to Isa’s sin-binning
Willie Isa was shown a yellow card in the 52nd minute of Wigan’s win against Wakefield at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Fans have taken to social media to share their views on the incident.
One wrote: “Great tackle technique. Once Isa had driven into the opponents’ ribs and knocked him back, what was he supposed to do in a split second? The opponent was overturned onto his back, his head or neck didn’t make first contact with the ground. No malice or intent to injure, just a great tackle."
Another agreed: “The referee wasn’t even going to penalise it. It was only the fact the player stayed down and maybe the linesman called it. The fact Isa got 10 minutes was laughable.”
A third added: “Never a sin-binning in the memory of man. Just a good, hard, solid tackle. Ref was going to let play continue until the Wakefield lot started spitting their dummies out.”
Warriors Women overcome Cardiff
Wigan Warriors Women made a winning start to their Challenge Cup campaign, with Kris Ratcliffe’s side producing a 38-20 victory away to Cardiff Demons.
Mary Coleman and Kaitlin Hilton both went over for braces, while Molly Jones, Anna Davies, Beri Salhi and Grace Banks were on the scoresheet as well.
Academy win
Like the first team, Wigan’s academy side also overcame Wakefield, as they produced a 34-18 victory at Robin Park Arena.
As well as that fixture, the Warriors’ training ground also hosted a LDRL festival on Sunday afternoon.
Peet urges the rugby league community to get behind England
Matty Peet believes everyone should be getting behind England in their upcoming mid-season international.
Shaun Wane’s side take on France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on April 29 as part of a double-header with the women’s team.
Peet is hopeful that every club will make their players available for selection.
“If you’re involved in English rugby league you should be watching that and wanting the team to do well,” he said.
"I just hope every team and every club will be as committed to it as we will be.”