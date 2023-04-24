Both came off the bench for their first Super League appearances of the year in the 22-6 win at the DW Stadium- which saw Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski, Ethan Havard and Bevan French all go over for tries to put Matty Peet’s side top of the table heading into the international break.

The youngsters, who made their senior debuts against Hull KR last year, believe their latest taste of first team action will help their development going forward.

On the game, Hill said: “I really enjoyed it. It’s good to be with a couple of the older lads who look after you- they just guided me around the field and kept me tight in defence.

"I got loads out of it, and I can look back now to see what I need to work on, which will help me through the year.

"There’s a lot I need to improve on to get to the standard of the other middles, but my aim is to play as many games as I can.

"When Matty (Peet) told me I was coming back off loan, I couldn’t wait.”

Nsemba added: “It was great to be a part of the team alongside the boys- I loved it.

Harvie Hill in action against Wakefield

"It was good to build on my Super League debut, and I really enjoyed being in front of the home fans.

"I’ve been in the stands a few times, so it was good to be out on the pitch.

"My dad and my nan came along. It was my nan’s first game watching me, so I was proud to be playing in front of her.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m just looking up to Faz (Liam Farrell) and seeing what he’s doing every week.

"I just want to follow the steps of the other lads.

"Kai (Pearce-Paul) is off to Australia, and hopefully that will be me one day.

"I want to get my name in the squad each week, so I’ll keep pushing in training to do that.”

Both players believe they have benefitted from time on loan in the Championship this season.

Hill, who was named Wigan’s academy player of the year in 2022, has spent time with London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique in the last few months.

"That time in the Championship got me used to tackling bigger bodies and men- it gets you stronger and faster,” he stated.

"Moving away to Toulouse was a shock to the system. I was going out shopping and cooking my own tea, but I enjoyed it.

"I really enjoyed my time over there, they’ve got a good set of lads who looked after me.”

Meanwhile, Nsemba has featured for Whitehaven.

"It was good to go on loan there,” he said.

"The contact of going against bigger men was great.