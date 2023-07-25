While Wigan Warriors’ men’s and women’s teams were in action at Headingley on Sunday, the club also had representation elsewhere at the weekend.

As well as that, current and ex-players have been providing inspiration to the next generation.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Jacob Douglas

Reserves record huge win

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s reserves produced a 50-24 victory away to London Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Douglas was among the scorers for John Winder’s side, with the winger crossing for four first half tries on his return from injury.

Tight victory for wheelchair reserves

Liam Farrell spoke to Wigan's scholarship players about his career in the sport

It was a close game between the Warriors’ wheelchair reserves and Bradford Bulls, with Wigan coming away from Sedbergh Sports Centre with a 48-46 win.

Nathan Roberts was among the scorers as he crossed for five tries.

Inspiring the next generation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan captain Liam Farrell was in attendance at an event last week where he presented to the club’s scholarship players.

Alongside ex-Warriors second-rower Joel Tomkins, the pair spoke about their experiences at both youth and senior level, as well as their dedication away from the game.

The event was a collaboration alongside Lee Wood and Mike Hurn from Wigan Athletic.

Touch rugby league comes to Robin Park

The inaugural Premier Touch Rugby League event will take place at Robin Park Arena on Saturday July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining hosts Wigan are foundation sides from Hull FC, Hull KR, Sheffield Eagles, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

The action gets underway at 10.30am, before taking a break for the Warriors’ Super League game against Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium (K.O. 1pm).

Things resume at Robin Park Arena at 3.30pm.

Away from the touch rugby action, fans can enjoy a number of activities, as well as live music from local band Casino Club.