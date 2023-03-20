Wigan Warriors news round-up: John Bateman makes Wests Tigers debut, wheelchair season gets underway, and Andy Farrell leads Ireland to Grand Slam success
There has been plenty happening across the last few days.
A former Wigan player has made his first appearance for his new club following his off-season departure, while a club legend has enjoyed a weekend of celebration in the Six Nations.
Meanwhile, the Warriors’ reserves and wheelchair sides were also in action over the weekend.
Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:
Bateman’s first outing for Wests
Former Wigan second-rower John Bateman made his debut for Wests Tigers on Sunday.
The 29-year-old officially joined the NRL club from the Warriors on Boxing Day, but due to visa delays he was only able to link-up with his new teammates at the end of February.
He appeared for the first time at the weekend and nearly scored a wonder try, as the Tigers were defeated 26-22 by Canterbury Bulldogs, who had ex-Wigan prop Ryan Sutton in their starting 13.
Wests have lost all three of their games so far this season.
After the match Bateman posted: “Such an honour and a privilege to make my debut for this great club. Looking forward to the season ahead with this group of lads and playing in front of the Wests fans.”
Wheelchair season gets underway
The Super League Wheelchair season started at the weekend, with Wigan overcoming reigning champions Halifax Panthers at Robin Park.
The Warriors, who had England World Cup winners Adam Rigby and Declan Roberts in their ranks, took an early 16-6 lead.
Halifax, who also had a number of internationals in their side, soon fought back, and went into the break with a 32-28 advantage.
That lead was extended further after the restart, with Seb Bechara sending Tom Green over for their seventh try with a superb inside pass.
Wigan’s response was remarkable, as they dominated the remainder of the match to score five tries, a penalty and a third drop goal for Roberts, who ended with 25 of the points in a 59-45 triumph.
“That went better than we expected, to be honest,” he said.
“Halifax are a great side full of quality players, but we are improving all the time, and we really want to challenge the big two this season.”
Matt Wooloff, who represented the USA at the World Cup, scored three tries in a powerful performance.
There were also two for Jack Heggie, as well as impressive performances from Martin Lane, Lenny Izzard, and the former England veteran Martin Norris.
Reserves also victorious
Wigan’s reserves also enjoyed a win at the weekend, as they overcame Huddersfield 32-12 to pick up their first victory of the season.
Alex Sutton went over for a brace for John Winder’s side, while Abbas Miski, Kieran Tyrer, Jacob Douglas and Tom Forber were also on the scoresheet.
Grand Slam success for Farrell
Wigan legend Andy Farrell has guided Ireland to Six Nations Grand Slam success.
His side produced a 29-16 victory over an England team reduced to 14-men in Dublin on Saturday to claim the accolade.
Ireland will be looking for more success under Farrell later this year in the World Cup in France.
Women’s Launch
Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks Wigan Warriors Women’s season launch on Saturday night at Robin Park Arena.
The event will feature a night of live music, chat and presentations.