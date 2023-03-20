A former Wigan player has made his first appearance for his new club following his off-season departure, while a club legend has enjoyed a weekend of celebration in the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ reserves and wheelchair sides were also in action over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

John Bateman made his Wests Tigers debut at the weekend (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Bateman’s first outing for Wests

Former Wigan second-rower John Bateman made his debut for Wests Tigers on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old officially joined the NRL club from the Warriors on Boxing Day, but due to visa delays he was only able to link-up with his new teammates at the end of February.

He appeared for the first time at the weekend and nearly scored a wonder try, as the Tigers were defeated 26-22 by Canterbury Bulldogs, who had ex-Wigan prop Ryan Sutton in their starting 13.

Wigan Warriors started their wheelchair season with a victory over Halifax (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Wests have lost all three of their games so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match Bateman posted: “Such an honour and a privilege to make my debut for this great club. Looking forward to the season ahead with this group of lads and playing in front of the Wests fans.”

Wheelchair season gets underway

Andy Farrell has enjoyed Six Nations success as Ireland head coach (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Super League Wheelchair season started at the weekend, with Wigan overcoming reigning champions Halifax Panthers at Robin Park.

The Warriors, who had England World Cup winners Adam Rigby and Declan Roberts in their ranks, took an early 16-6 lead.

Halifax, who also had a number of internationals in their side, soon fought back, and went into the break with a 32-28 advantage.

That lead was extended further after the restart, with Seb Bechara sending Tom Green over for their seventh try with a superb inside pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s response was remarkable, as they dominated the remainder of the match to score five tries, a penalty and a third drop goal for Roberts, who ended with 25 of the points in a 59-45 triumph.

“That went better than we expected, to be honest,” he said.

“Halifax are a great side full of quality players, but we are improving all the time, and we really want to challenge the big two this season.”

Matt Wooloff, who represented the USA at the World Cup, scored three tries in a powerful performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also two for Jack Heggie, as well as impressive performances from Martin Lane, Lenny Izzard, and the former England veteran Martin Norris.

Reserves also victorious

Wigan’s reserves also enjoyed a win at the weekend, as they overcame Huddersfield 32-12 to pick up their first victory of the season.

Alex Sutton went over for a brace for John Winder’s side, while Abbas Miski, Kieran Tyrer, Jacob Douglas and Tom Forber were also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Slam success for Farrell

Wigan legend Andy Farrell has guided Ireland to Six Nations Grand Slam success.

His side produced a 29-16 victory over an England team reduced to 14-men in Dublin on Saturday to claim the accolade.

Ireland will be looking for more success under Farrell later this year in the World Cup in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women’s Launch

Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks Wigan Warriors Women’s season launch on Saturday night at Robin Park Arena.

The event will feature a night of live music, chat and presentations.

Wardle named in team of the week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors centre Jake Wardle has been named in the Super League team of the week following his display against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.