Wigan Warriors news round-up: Reserves beat Warrington Wolves, Women start their season, and Chris Ashton reaches new milestone in union
There has been plenty happening across the last few days.
Warriors Women got their season underway, while the reserves and the wheelchair side were also in action.
Elsewhere, an ex-Wigan fullback picked up another personal accolade in rugby union.
Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:
Victory for the reserves
Following Wigan’s first team victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night; the reserves also overcame Warrington Wolves.
Jacob Douglas, Kieran Tyrer, Taylor Kerr and Harvie Hill all claimed braces in the 74-10 win at Victoria Park.
Harvey Makin, Junior Nsemba, Alex Sutton, Max Wood and Tom Mitchell were on the scoresheet as well.
Women start their season
Wigan Warriors Women also took on Warrington at Victoria Park, as they got their Super League season underway.
Vicky Molyneux, Anna Davies, Eva Hunter and Beri Salihi all went over in a 22-22 draw.
Defeat for Wigan’s wheelchair side
Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were defeated by Halifax Panthers in their Magic Round meeting at the University of Birmingham.
Martin Norris, Declan Roberts, Jack Heggie, Matt Wooloff and Adam Rigby all went over for consolations in the 62-28 loss.
Eckersley scores again
Zach Eckersley was once again on the scoresheet for Widnes, as he went over for a try in the Vikings’ 23-14 victory over Barrow Raiders.
This follows his hat-trick against Swinton Lions last week.
Ramon Silva was also in Championship action, as he started as an interchange in London Broncos’ 40-10 defeat to Featherstone Rovers.
Meanwhile, Iain Thornley scored for Oldham Roughyeds in their 26-22 defeat to Doncaster.
A new milestone for Ashton
Ex-Wigan fullback Chris Ashton has become the first player to reach 100 tries in the Premiership.
The 36-year-old took his tally in the competition to 101 with a hat-trick in Leicester’s 62-19 win against a 14-man Exeter.
After the game, Ashton said: “I’m playing in a great team and the boys were right behind me today as they wanted me to get the record.
“When I was a kid I looked up to the try-scoring exploits of Shaun Edwards and Martin Offiah and if I can be judged to be only close to that bracket, I will be chuffed.”