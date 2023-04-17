Warriors Women got their season underway, while the reserves and the wheelchair side were also in action.

Elsewhere, an ex-Wigan fullback picked up another personal accolade in rugby union.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Wigan Warriors reserves beat Warrington (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Victory for the reserves

Following Wigan’s first team victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night; the reserves also overcame Warrington Wolves.

Jacob Douglas, Kieran Tyrer, Taylor Kerr and Harvie Hill all claimed braces in the 74-10 win at Victoria Park.

Harvey Makin, Junior Nsemba, Alex Sutton, Max Wood and Tom Mitchell were on the scoresheet as well.

Wigan Warriors Women started their season at Victoria Park (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Women start their season

Wigan Warriors Women also took on Warrington at Victoria Park, as they got their Super League season underway.

Vicky Molyneux, Anna Davies, Eva Hunter and Beri Salihi all went over in a 22-22 draw.

Chris Ashton has reached a new milestone (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Defeat for Wigan’s wheelchair side

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were defeated by Halifax Panthers in their Magic Round meeting at the University of Birmingham.

Martin Norris, Declan Roberts, Jack Heggie, Matt Wooloff and Adam Rigby all went over for consolations in the 62-28 loss.

Eckersley scores again

Zach Eckersley was once again on the scoresheet for Widnes, as he went over for a try in the Vikings’ 23-14 victory over Barrow Raiders.

This follows his hat-trick against Swinton Lions last week.

Ramon Silva was also in Championship action, as he started as an interchange in London Broncos’ 40-10 defeat to Featherstone Rovers.

Meanwhile, Iain Thornley scored for Oldham Roughyeds in their 26-22 defeat to Doncaster.

A new milestone for Ashton

Ex-Wigan fullback Chris Ashton has become the first player to reach 100 tries in the Premiership.

The 36-year-old took his tally in the competition to 101 with a hat-trick in Leicester’s 62-19 win against a 14-man Exeter.

After the game, Ashton said: “I’m playing in a great team and the boys were right behind me today as they wanted me to get the record.

“When I was a kid I looked up to the try-scoring exploits of Shaun Edwards and Martin Offiah and if I can be judged to be only close to that bracket, I will be chuffed.”

Club’s urged to ‘seize the opportunity’

The Board of Rugby League Commercial has strongly recommended the sport’s clubs and community representatives to “seize the opportunity” presented by IMG’s Reimagining Rugby League ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

Frank Slevin, the Chair of RL Commercial, said: “As a Board, we are unanimous in offering the club grading model our full backing. We considered the model at our meeting earlier this month, before recommending it to the Board of the Rugby Football League for consideration and approval by Wednesday’s meeting of the RFL Council.

“We are all excited by the potential of this first recommendation, which is truly innovative in the changes it would make to the landscape of Rugby League’s competition structure – while ensuring that all clubs can thrive in that structure.

“There is so much positivity around the sport at the moment, with attendances up across the Super League and the Championship especially after an outstanding Easter weekend, new investment in a number of clubs, and new teams and players being attracted to the sport, especially in Women’s, Girls and Wheelchair Rugby League.