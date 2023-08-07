News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors news round-up: Reserves claim big win, women's derby, and Biville's return

There has been plenty happening in the last few days.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

A number of Wigan Warriors’ teams have been in action in their respective competitions.

This includes the women, who have been able to welcome back a familiar face for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Big win for the reserves

Ahead of the first team fixture at the DW Stadium on Friday night, Wigan’s reserves took on Hull KR at Robin Park Arena.

The likes of Sam Powell, Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire all featured in the 74-12 victory.

Jacob Douglas was among the scorers for John Winder’s side, with the winger crossing for three tries in both halves.

Since making his return from injury, the youngster has scored 10 tries in two games.

Nathan Lowe also claimed a brace, while Hampshire, Thornley, Taylor Kerr, Jack Farrimond and Reagan Sumner were on the scoresheet as well.

Derby defeat

Wigan Warriors Women were on the end of a derby defeat against St Helens at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Anna Davies went over for a second half consolation in the 12-4 loss.

A familiar face

The fixture against Saints saw the return of Laureane Biville, who started at centre.

After spending time with Kris Ratcliffe’s side last season, the French international has rejoined the club for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Loan action

The Warriors also had a number of representatives out on loan at the weekend.

Harvey Makin featured for Barrow, as they were beaten 26-6 by London Broncos.

Elsewhere, in the Championship, Logan Astley started for Featherstone in their 25-22 defeat to Halifax.

