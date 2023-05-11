There has been plenty of news in the build-up, including an injury update from Matty Peet.

The club have also revealed their pre-match entertainment for the game.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Cade Cust is back in the Wigan squad

Squad news

Peet has made two changes to his squad for this week’s meeting with the Rhinos.

Willie Isa is available again after serving a two-match penalty notice, while Cade Cust is included for the first time since March, as he edges his way back from injury.

Meanwhile, Tom Forber and Zach Eckersley both drop out.

Here is the full squad: Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies, Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Iain Thornley, Brad O’Neill, Abbas Miski, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Ryan Hampshire.

Peet discusses injuries

In his press conference earlier this week, Peet provided an update on some of Wigan’ absentees.

Liam Marshall missed last week’s defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium, but remains in contention for this week’s match.

“It’s a lower abdominal injury,” Peet said.

“It’s a bit of a tricky one, actually. A few times he felt like he was better. He was playing up into the international break through the pain.

“We thought the week off would do him good, but he still was struggling a little bit.

“We won’t rush him. When he’s back, he’ll play.”

The Warriors are boosted by two players edging closer to full fitness.

Ryan Hampshire was named as 18th man last week following his return from an ACL injury in a reserves game, while Cust is also in contention to play again.

“Ryan is certainly in the mix. We haven’t confirmed the team yet,” Peet added.

"We have to make sure he continues ticking the right boxes.

“He’s come back from a long-term injury, so it’s about making sure he’s right at the end of the week and getting his work done.

“Cade’s done a full session. He’s ticking all the boxes and has got good feedback from the specialist.

“When the time is right, he’ll get a taste as well. We’re going to end up with hopefully a few bodies back at a similar time.”

Live music

Inspiral Carpets legend Clint Boon will play a 50-minute set ahead of the game between Wigan and Leeds.

The DJ, who has worked as a presenter for several Manchester based radio stations, will get his set underway at around 7pm.

Player of the month

Harry Smith has been named as Wigan’s player of the month for April.

The 23-year-old has continued his strong form, and has a total of 10 assists so far this season.

Meanwhile, Bevan French has won the club’s try of the month award for April, with 37 percent of the vote backing his effort against Wakefield.