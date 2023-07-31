Some of Wigan Warriors’ incoming players for 2024 were on the scoresheet across the weekend, while a couple of the club’s academy products were celebrating respective personal milestones.

Elsewhere, a special event with owner Ian Lenagan has been announced.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Tiaki Chan scored his first professional try at the weekend

Tries for 2024 recruits

Three of Wigan’s recruits for the 2024 campaign were on the scoresheet for the current clubs during the latest round of fixtures.

Sam Walters crossed for a superb try in Leeds Rhinos’ 22-18 defeat to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Meanwhile, in Catalans Dragons’ 42-0 victory over Salford, Tiaki Chan scored for the first time in Super League, while Adam Keighran crossed for a brace.

Sam Walters scored in Leeds Rhinos' defeat to St Helens

A century for Partington

The Red Devils’ trip to Perpignan saw Wigan academy product Oliver Partington make his 100th Super League appearance, which includes 86 games for the Warriors.

A gift for Hughes

Another ex-Wigan player celebrated a personal milestone at the weekend.

Jack Hughes made his 300th career appearance in Leigh Leopards’ 44-18 defeat to Matty Peet’s side at the DW Stadium.

After the match, the second-rower, who played 75 times for the Warriors, was presented with a bottle of Loch Lomond whiskey by his former club.

An evening with Ian Lenagan

A special event featuring Ian Lenagan has been announced by the club.

The current chairman has announced he will step back from his role with the Warriors at the end of the current season, with Mike Danson taking over as the new 100 percent owner.

Lenagan will sit down with Kris Radlinski on September 12 for the latest instalment of Wigan’s Loch Lomond Legends series.

Marshall presents amateur team with new kit

Wigan’s Liam Marshall has visited his former amateur club St Patricks to present the U9s side with their new sponsored kit, which has been provided by local housebuilder Wain Homes.

Team manager Lisa Lunn said: “Having Liam hand out the new strip was the icing on the cake for our boys and girls who were already thrilled to be receiving a brand new kit.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Wain Homes for sponsoring the team this year. We rely on this type of support from the local community and their generous donation means we will look as stylish and smart as the rugby we try to play.”

Sandy O’Callaghan, field sales manager at Wain Homes, added: “St Patricks is a brilliant club with a track record of producing great rugby players, just like Liam.

“Wain Homes built its first ever home close to this club some 50 years ago, so we are proud to put our name on the shirts of the next generation of upcoming rugby stars from this region.

“What clubs like St Patricks do for local children cannot be underestimated and they help to make this community a great place to live.

