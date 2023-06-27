Several of Wigan’s teams have been in action in their respective competitions.

Meanwhile, the club has been linked with a new target following the start of their recruitment for 2024.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Women lose in Nines final

Wigan Warriors Women were among those to compete in the Nines Finals tournament at the Salford Stadium.

Kris Ratcliffe’s side enjoyed a strong start to the day to book their place in the semi-finals.

Proceedings began with a 14-14 draw with Leeds Rhinos, before beating Warrington Wolves 33-0, which clinched second spot in Group A.

Wigan Warriors Women were in Nines action

In their semi-final tie against York, Mary Coleman, Molly Jones and Kerrie Evans all went over in a 12-4 victory.

This set up the second meeting of the day between Wigan and Leeds, with the two teams going head-to-head in the final.

It was the Rhinos who came out on top, as they claimed a 21-8 win.

Jones finished the day as the Warriors’ top scorer, with four tries in total.

Wheelchair and PDRL action

Warriors Wheelchair also played on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Rigby went over for a brace in a narrow 38-30 defeat to London Roosters in the Magic Round fixture at Manchester’s National Basketball Centre.

Meanwhile, Mark Williams, Jack Heggie and Martin Lane were also on the scoresheet for the Warriors.

Elsewhere, a PDRL festival was taking place at Belle Vue Sports Centre.

Wigan were defeated 18-0 by Wakefield Trinity in their opening game, but bounced back with a 12-0 victory over Bradford Bulls.

Reserves claim big win

Junior Nsemba went over for a hat-trick as Wigan’s reserves claimed a 42-12 victory over Salford Red Devils.

Maddox Jeffery also claimed a brace, while Harvey Wilson, Noah Hodkinson and Ethan Fitzgerald were on the scoresheet as well.

Loan debuts

Wigan academy players Finley Beardsworth, Kavan Rothwell and Max Wood have joined Midlands Hurricanes on loan.

The trio made their debuts for the League One club in a 60-10 defeat to Workington Town on Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Zach Eckersley started in Widnes’ 25-18 loss to Swinton Lions, while Adam Jones featured off the bench for York, as they were beaten 24-8 by Featherstone Rovers.

Harvey Wilson and Tom Forber also tasted defeat, with Oldham Roughyeds on the wrong end of a 20-8 scoreline against Dewsbury Rams.

Powell testimonial event

Sam Powell’s family fun day takes place at Robin Park Arena between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday.

The testimonial event features a range of activities, including face painting and a fun fair, and will be attended by a number of first team players.

TV selection

Wigan's Super League round 23 game away to Catalans Dragons has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports.

Peet’s side travel to Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday August 26, with the match scheduled to kick-off at 6pm UK time (7pm France).

Keighran links

Following the start of their recruitment for 2024, the Warriors have been linked with Catalans Dragons’ Adam Keighran.

According to L’independant, Wigan have expressed strong interest in the Australian, who joined Steve McNamara’s side ahead of the current campaign.