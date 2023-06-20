A number of Wigan Warriors players have been picking up game time out on loan, while the academy side have also been in action.

Meanwhile, figures from rugby league have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Two Wigan Warriors youngsters made their debuts for York in the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Leigh Leopards

Youngsters make York debuts

Wigan youngsters Adam Jones and Reagan Sumner both featured in York’s 34-14 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Leigh Leopards.

The pair joined the Championship club on one-month loan deals, with Sunday’s game being their first outing for Andrew Henderson’s side.

Jones started, while Sumner came off the bench in the tie at York Stadium Leisure Complex.

Elsewhere, Zach Eckersley started at centre in Widnes’ 26-18 defeat away to Barrow, while Harvey Wilson scored the opening try in Oldham Roughyeds’ 28-22 loss to Doncaster in League One.

Academy enjoy victory

The Warriors’ academy side were in action on Saturday afternoon.

George O’Loughlin went over for a brace in a 42-16 victory over Hull KR at Craven Park.

Meanwhile, Kian McDermott, Trent Kelly-Duffy, Nathan Lowe, Tom Ratchford, Charlie Yeomans and Maddox Jeffrey were also on the scoresheet.

Reaction to Havard’s new contract

Wigan supporters have been reacting to Ethan Havard’s new four-year deal with the club.

The prop will now remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2027.

Upon seeing the news, one fan wrote: “Brilliant news, especially after that performance (against Warrington Wolves). Fully deserved.

Another added: “Best news I have heard all year. Fantastic player, great work from the club to keep him here.”

A third agreed: “By far the best prop at the club already. Great work by all to nail this down and hopefully there’ll be more signings to come.”

Rugby league’s honours

Jon Dutton, who originally comes from Leigh, has been awarded the OBE in the King’s Honours List for his role as chief executive for Rugby League World Cup, after delivering the most inclusive tournament in the sport’s history.

Four members of England’s Wheelchair Rugby League squad have also been recognised.

Tom Halliwell, has been awarded the OBE, while Sebastien Bechara, James Simpson and head coach Tom Coyd, receive MBEs.