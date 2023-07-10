Members of Wigan Warriors’ academy team headed over to France to represent England in their mid-season international clash.

Elsewhere, a number of players were in action out on loan, while the club’s women’s team welcomed Leeds Rhinos to Robin Park Arena.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

England Academy took on France

England claim academy win

The Warriors’ Ryan Brown, Kian McDermott, Taylor Kerr and Tom Ratchford all featured for England Academy as they claimed a 33-20 victory over France at the Stade Jules Ribet stadium.

Reflecting on the win, head coach Paul Anderson told the RFL website: “I’m proud of our effort tonight.

"We were running out of numbers and putting pressure on ourselves at times with mistakes, but we have learned a lot in terms of handling pressure and being able to dig deep in the face of adversity.

"Our preparation in camp last week definitely helped us there.”

Wigan’s Jack Farrimond was also involved in the build-up to the fixture, but missed out on a place in the final 17.

Duo join Barrow

Zach Eckersley and Kavan Rothwell have both joined Barrow Raiders on initial one-month loan deals.

The duo made their debut for the Cumbrian club in a 36-18 defeat away to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Harvey Makin, who is also on loan at Craven Park, was involved in the fixture as well.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ramon Silva was among the interchanges for Toulouse Olympique, as Sylvain Houles’ suffered a 22-6 loss to London Broncos, while Logan Astley started in Featherstone Rovers’ 52-6 victory over Swinton Lions.

In League One, Harvey Wilson and Kieran Tyrer were both involved in Oldham’s game against Crusaders.

The latter of the two crossed for a try, as the Roughyeds claimed a 37-24 win.

Meanwhile, Finley Beardsworth was among this weekend’s scorers as well, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation in a 54-22 defeat to Hunslet.

Academy game to be hosted at the DW

Ahead of this Friday’s Super League game against Warrington, the Warriors’ academy side also take on the Wolves.

The fixture will be held at the DW Stadium prior to the first team match, with proceedings getting underway at 5.30pm.

Fans will be able to enter the West Stand from 5pm to watch the contest.

Supporters whose match tickets are for the North, East or South stands will be able to enter the West Stand for the Academy game but will need to leave the West Stand following the conclusion of the academy game.

Women defeated by Leeds

Wigan Warriors Women were on the end of a 52-0 defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

The visitors to Robin Park Arena produced a dominant second half display, after only leading 8-0 at the break.

Ex-Wigan player passes away

Former Wigan back David Stephens died at the age of 82 last week.

The centre, who played alongside Billy Boston, scored 26 tries in 52 appearances during his time at Central Park.

While living in the town, he worked as a teacher at Pemberton Boys School, where he met his wife.