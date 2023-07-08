After taking the game to extra time with a late penalty, Will Dagger was also on hand to score the winning drop-goal, to give the home side a 27-26 victory.

The Warriors had led at multiple points during the game at Belle Vue but were unable to take full control.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Wigan Warriors were defeated on golden point by Wakefield Trinity

A lack of control

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First of all, for any neutrals the game would’ve been a great watch.

Throughout the 80 minutes there were multiple twists, with momentum constantly swinging in different directions.

At one point Wigan led by eight points, and from there they should’ve perhaps been able to manage the game a bit better.

Wakefield have been good at home in recent weeks, but they still occupy the bottom spot in the Super League table, so the Warriors should’ve had enough to get a grip of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, credit must go to the home team for the energy and commitment they demonstrated throughout, especially in the period when they were able to go 24-20 ahead.

After retaking the lead heading into the final moments, Peet’s side conceded a late penalty, which allowed Trinity to take the game to golden point.

In the extra period of play, the ball was lost by the Warriors, and Wakefield made the most of the opportunity in their opponent’s half.

It’s a frustrating result, as a bit more control from Wigan could’ve resulted in a different outcome.

Havard injury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors suffered a blow in the early stages of the game at Belle Vue, with Ethan Havard limping off the field.

Peet confirmed the prop had suffered a hamstring injury, which the head coach admitted is “never normally one week things.”

Havard has been great since returning to action from an elbow problem last month, so this will be a big loss for Wigan.

Fortunately Kaide Ellis is due back for next week’s game against Warrington Wolves, after serving his three-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, the Warriors will still be hoping Havard isn’t out long-term, as the club approaches a crucial time of the season.

The good and the bad from Field

Travelling Wigan fans were treated to a moment of magic from Jai Field during the first half.

Like so many times before, the pace of the fullback proved to be deadly, along with a couple of clever dummies.

After catching a Wakefield kick well inside his own half, he accelerated up the other end- running 80 metres to the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His quick feet were just as useful for his second of the evening, albeit from a much shorter range than the first.

It wasn't all positive for Field, as he was at fault for Jai Whitbread’s try, after misjudging a kick, and allowing it to bounce.

Trinity quickly capitalised on the opportunity, and took full advantage.