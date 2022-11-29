Among the players preparing for the 2023 campaign is new signing Jake Wardle, who has joined the club from Huddersfield Giants.

Here is some more information about the centre:

Which clubs has he previously played for?

Jake Wardle (Credit: Stewart Frodsham)

The 24-year-old, who was born in Halifax, rose through the Huddersfield Giants academy system, before making his senior debut for the club in 2016 in a game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

He has also represented Warrington Wolves, spending the second part of the 2022 season on loan at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

International experience

Wardle made his first appearance for England in the game against the Combined Nations All Stars back in June, and was among the scorers for Shaun Wane’s side.

He has also featured for the Knights in their recent games.

How many tries has he scored?

In 62 Super League games, Wardle has crossed for 22 tries.

Notable family members

Jake’s brother, Joe, is also a professional rugby league player.

After coming through the ranks at Bradford Bulls, where he was handed his Super League debut, he made the move to Huddersfield in 2011.

Despite initially leaving in 2017, he later returned to the John Smith’s Stadium both on loan and permanently.

During his career, he has also played for NRL side Newcastle Knights, Castleford Tigers, and is currently with Leigh.

When could Jake and Joe go head-to-head?

Wigan and the Leopards meet three times during the 2023 Super League season.

They face each other at Leigh Sports Village on March 30 and September 22, while the fixture at the DW Stadium is on July 28.

‘He’s got traits that stand out:’ What Matty Peet has said about Wardle

“It’s an exciting signing, he’s got what we are looking for in terms of his creativity and skill set,” said the Wigan head coach.

“He’s also the right age for us and has his best years ahead of him."

“British centres are a pretty rare commodity, particularly with his ability to create something out of nothing. He’s got the makings of a classic centre.

