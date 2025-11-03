Former Wigan Warriors forward James Greenwood in action for Barrow Raiders

Former Wigan Warriors forward James Greenwood is among four departures at Barrow Raiders following the conclusion of their 2025 Championship campaign, having enjoyed two seasons with the Cumbrian club.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old arrived at Barrow ahead of the 2024 season and made 37 appearances across two years with the Raiders, featuring regularly as a starter in the back-row and off the bench.

Greenwood is a product of Wigan’s famed youth system and made his first-team debut for the Warriors in 2013 under then-coach Shaun Wane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oldham-born forward made three first-team appearances in total for Wigan, whilst spending time on loan with South Wales Scorpions, London Broncos, Workington Town, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR during his time with the Warriors.

Greenwood left Wigan to make a permanent move to Hull KR ahead of the 2016 campaign, making 93 appearances for the Robins in total over four seasons.

He then went on to spend four years with Salford, but injury limited him to just 25 games for the club. He was part of the Salford squad that reached the club’s first-ever Super League Grand Final in 2019, but he didn’t feature in their defeat to St Helens at Old Trafford.

The former Saddleworth Rangers junior has since been plying his trade in the Championship with Barrow over the last two years, but is now set for a fresh challenge heading into 2026, with his next destination yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwood is one of four departures at Barrow, with Delaine Gittens-Bedward, Aaron Smith and Tom Wilkinson all departing following the expiry of their respective deals.

Barrow’s director of rugby Andy Gaffney says the quartet depart with the best wishes of the Cumbrian club.

"As with any club, player departures are part and parcel of an off-season, and all four lads who are leaving can be mightily proud of their contribution to this club,” said Gaffney.

“In order to refresh the squad heading into 2026 and provide head coach Paul Crarey with the tools he needs to challenge at the right end of the division, departures are unfortunately inevitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delaine, James, Aaron and Tom have been a pleasure to deal with throughout their time with the club, and we wish them well for whatever comes next.”