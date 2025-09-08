Matty Russell of Wakefield Trinity

Former Wigan Warriors man Matty Russell is one of six players who will depart Wakefield Trinity at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The Scotland international arrived at Belle Vue on a one-year contract from Warrington Wolves ahead of Wakefield’s return to Super League this season, scoring six tries in seven appearances for Daryl Powell’s side so far.

North Ayrshire-born Russell came through the academy ranks at Wigan, making his first-team debut in 2011. He scored three tries in two first-team appearances for the Warriors before spending a year in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans in 2013.

The 32-year-old winger returned to England in 2014, where he scored 83 tries in 96 games for Warrington over the course of five years.

Russell then spent three seasons with Toronto Wolfpack before enjoying stand-alone seasons with Leigh Centurions and Toulouse Olympique before returning to Warrington in 2023, where he enjoyed two more years with the Wire before his move to Wakefield ahead of this term.

Russell will effectively become a free agent at the end of the season and will hit the open market ahead of the 2026 campaign as he searches for a new club.

The experienced winger, who has made more than 200 career appearances, has represented his birth nation Scotland in the last three World Cups, winning 13 caps for the Bravehearts.

Meanwhile, Wakefield have also confirmed that Liam Hood, Renouf Atoni, Josh Griffin, Jack Croft and Mathieu Cozza will head for pastures new at the season’s end.

Hooker Hood and prop Atoni have both strongly been linked with moves to neighbours Castleford Tigers, whilst back-rower Griffin’s move to York Knights had already been confirmed.

Academy product Croft has recently spent time out on loan at Salford Red Devils, whilst France international Cozza has made 32 appearances for Trinity, having linked up with Powell’s side ahead of their treble-winning 2024 campaign in the Championship.

A club statement read: “Wakefield Trinity thanks each of these players for their dedication and contributions to the club.

“They will always be part of the Trinity family, and we look forward to giving them a fitting send-off at the end of the season.”