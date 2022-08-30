Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old wore the armband in the 38-28 defeat to Hull KR at Craven Park on Monday afternoon.

Partington states it meant even more to be leading out the seven players who were making their senior debuts.

He said: “I’m buzzing with it, it was a dream come true for me and my family.

Oliver Partington captained Wigan Warriors in the game against Hull KR

“When I told them they were so proud of me because they know how much it means to me.

“It was special that Matty (Peet) was able to offer it to me. It was a big moment for my career, because if I can prove I can do it then maybe one day I will be a captain, so I’m just happy I was trusted.

“I’m proud of myself for getting this opportunity.

“It made it more special that seven lads were making their debut and I got to lead them out.

“I’m really happy with how the boys proved themselves. We were on the wrong side of the result, but you couldn’t fault their efforts all the way through the game. They dug in right until the end.

“They never gave in, and if we had another 10 minutes we might’ve won.

“With them being lads who have come through the system, I didn’t have to say much in the changing rooms. I knew exactly how they were feeling, because it was only four years ago it was me.

“I tried to help in any way I could, leading from the front.

“The lads will learn massively from this. It’s one of the toughest places to come.

“They were missing a few players, but scrapped right until the end like us. It was a really tough game but it stands them in good stead for the rest of the year.

“They’ve had a taste of it now, so hopefully they will push on and get a chance next season.

“It’s massive for Matty (Peet) to have these young players. You can really see what his vision is, and he’s really pushed giving lads chances.