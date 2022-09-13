Wigan Warriors' Oliver Partington emphasises the importance of making time for the fans

Matty Peet’s squad have built a strong relationship with their supporters throughout the entirety of the 2022 season.

Partington states it is important for the players to make time for people in the town.

He said: “It’s improved massively this year. I think Matty (Peet) led that from the start, and then the lads got unboard because we know how important it is.

Oliver Partington

“We were in those positions when we were younger, wanting to meet the players, so we try to make as much time as possible.

“A young Ollie P would love it, definitely.

“The community side is doing really, trying to grow the game, so that can only be a bonus.”

Partington has worked with Peet throughout different stages of his career, and says the Wigan head coach has been a huge driving force behind their performances this season.

“It’s good that we’ve both made it to this point,” he added.

“It’s class to have someone who knows the system so well.

“He doesn’t need to lie or anything about how passionate he is, we know where he comes from.

“The lads understanding how important it is to Wigan to win and play good rugby has been the driving factor for some of the performances.