Wigan Warriors’ opening fixtures and results from the last decade
Super League clubs have confirmed their opening two fixtures for next season, with Magic Weekend having been announced for the weekend of August 17-18 at Elland Road.
Warriors dropped a major hint that next year’s World Club Challenge showdown with NRL champions Penrith Panthers will be played across the weekend of the second round, February 23-25.
Wigan will then welcome Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants in their first home league game of the new campaign at the DW Stadium during round three on March 1.
And Matt Peet’s side will face rivals St Helens at the home of Leeds United during the annual festival of rugby league.
The club haven’t opened their campaign at home since the 2020 season, defeating Warrington 16-10.
They have won six out of their last 10 opening Super League games, as well as a 22-22 draw against Widnes, and fell to a 27-18 opening defeat last season, but later went on to be crowned champions at Old Trafford.
The full 2024 Super League fixture list will be revealed later this morning.
Last 10 opening results:
Hull KR 27-18 Wigan (Craven Park) - 2023
Hull KR 10-28 Wigan (Craven Park) - 2022
Wigan 20-18 Leigh (Headingley Stadium) - 2021
Wigan 16-10 Warrington (DW Stadium) - 2020
St Helens 22-12 Wigan (Totally Wicked Stadium) - 2019
Wigan 40-12 Salford (AJ Bell Stadium) - 2018
Wigan 26-16 Salford (AJ Bell Stadium) - 2017
Wigan 12-6 Catalans (DW Stadium) - 2016
Widnes 22-22 Wigan (DCBL Stadium) - 2015
Wigan 8-24 Huddersfield (DW Stadium) - 2014