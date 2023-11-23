Super League champions Wigan Warriors will open their 2024 campaign with a trip to The Jungle to face Castleford Tigers on Saturday, February 17.

Super League clubs have confirmed their opening two fixtures for next season, with Magic Weekend having been announced for the weekend of August 17-18 at Elland Road.

Warriors dropped a major hint that next year’s World Club Challenge showdown with NRL champions Penrith Panthers will be played across the weekend of the second round, February 23-25.

Jackson Hastings in action against Warrington Wolves during the opening Super League fixture of 2020

Wigan will then welcome Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants in their first home league game of the new campaign at the DW Stadium during round three on March 1.

And Matt Peet’s side will face rivals St Helens at the home of Leeds United during the annual festival of rugby league.

The club haven’t opened their campaign at home since the 2020 season, defeating Warrington 16-10.

They have won six out of their last 10 opening Super League games, as well as a 22-22 draw against Widnes, and fell to a 27-18 opening defeat last season, but later went on to be crowned champions at Old Trafford.

Wigan's Willie Isa and Bevan French tackle Warringtons Daryl Clark in the opening game in 2020

The full 2024 Super League fixture list will be revealed later this morning.

Last 10 opening results:

Hull KR 27-18 Wigan (Craven Park) - 2023

Hull KR 10-28 Wigan (Craven Park) - 2022

Wigan's Liam Byrne in action against Leigh behind-closed-doors in 2021

Wigan 20-18 Leigh (Headingley Stadium) - 2021

Wigan 16-10 Warrington (DW Stadium) - 2020

St Helens 22-12 Wigan (Totally Wicked Stadium) - 2019

Wigan 40-12 Salford (AJ Bell Stadium) - 2018

Wigan 26-16 Salford (AJ Bell Stadium) - 2017

Wigan 12-6 Catalans (DW Stadium) - 2016

Widnes 22-22 Wigan (DCBL Stadium) - 2015