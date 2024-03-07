Wigan Warriors opposition London Broncos sign Hull KR hooker ahead of Super League clash

London Broncos have added to their squad ahead of Saturday’s Super League round four fixture with Wigan Warriors.
By Josh McAllister
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:44 GMT
The capital outfit have signed hooker Reiss Butterworth on a short-term loan deal, including him in their 21-man squad for the weekend’s game at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Butterworth, 25, makes the move from Hull KR on an initial two-week agreement

Hull KR hooker Reiss Butterworth has joined London Broncos ahead of Saturday's fixture with WiganHull KR hooker Reiss Butterworth has joined London Broncos ahead of Saturday's fixture with Wigan
He was named League One Player of the Year in 2023 following Dewsbury’s successful promotion-winning season.

The ex-Bradford youngster also made two appearances for Huddersfield Giants between 2019-2020.

Related topics:London BroncosSuper LeagueHull KRDewsburyHuddersfield Giants