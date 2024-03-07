Wigan Warriors opposition London Broncos sign Hull KR hooker ahead of Super League clash
London Broncos have added to their squad ahead of Saturday’s Super League round four fixture with Wigan Warriors.
The capital outfit have signed hooker Reiss Butterworth on a short-term loan deal, including him in their 21-man squad for the weekend’s game at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
Butterworth, 25, makes the move from Hull KR on an initial two-week agreement
He was named League One Player of the Year in 2023 following Dewsbury’s successful promotion-winning season.
The ex-Bradford youngster also made two appearances for Huddersfield Giants between 2019-2020.