Coach Matt Peet has confirmed his 21-man squad ahead of this weekend’s showdown in Manchester, naming highly-rated forward Ethan Havard for the first time since July.

The 22-year-old England international sustained a hamstring injury against Wakefield, and suffered a further setback in August that extended his period on the sidelines, having required surgery.

Patrick Mago thanks the fans after the semi-final victory over Hul KR at the DW Stadium

However, his return is a timely boost for the Warriors pack, adding 76 games of experience to the squad.

Peet suggested that the highly-rated youngster is set to return, having passed all the fitness checks ahead of the sport’s showpiece.

Here is our predicted line-up:

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

8 Tyler Dupree

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Kaide Ellis

11 Kai Pearce-Paul

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

Bench

14 Sam Powell

15 Willie Isa

16 Patrick Mago