Wigan Warriors: Our Grand Final predicted XVII
Coach Matt Peet has confirmed his 21-man squad ahead of this weekend’s showdown in Manchester, naming highly-rated forward Ethan Havard for the first time since July.
The 22-year-old England international sustained a hamstring injury against Wakefield, and suffered a further setback in August that extended his period on the sidelines, having required surgery.
However, his return is a timely boost for the Warriors pack, adding 76 games of experience to the squad.
Peet suggested that the highly-rated youngster is set to return, having passed all the fitness checks ahead of the sport’s showpiece.
Here is our predicted line-up:
1 Jai Field
2 Abbas Miski
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Bevan French
7 Harry Smith
8 Tyler Dupree
9 Brad O’Neill
10 Kaide Ellis
11 Kai Pearce-Paul
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
Bench
14 Sam Powell
15 Willie Isa
16 Patrick Mago
17 Ethan Havard