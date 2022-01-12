Wigan Warriors pair join Newcastle Thunder on loan to continue their development

Alex Sutton (Credit: John Baldwin)

Matty Nicholson, 18, and Alex Sutton, 19, will head up to the North East to gain more first team experience.

Warriors’ Head of Youth Darrell Goulding believes this is a good opportunity for the pair.

He said: “It’s a really good experience for them getting to play at a high level in the Championship and will help accelerate their development. Newcastle have a very good set up and will make the lads feel welcome. We look forward to watching them progress.”

Matty Nicholson (Credit: John Baldwin)

A call-call back option has been included in the deal for both.

Nicholson previously played one game for Thunder last year, when he was at Kingston Park on a short-term deal, and is excited to return.

He said: “Coming back on loan to Thunder will hopefully give me an opportunity to play a good standard of rugby consistently to keep trying to improve my game.

“I was here for one game last season and the boys were a good set of lads to be around. It was a big step up from playing Academy Rugby League but it was a good experience that I enjoyed and I’m hoping to be able to get more of that this season.”

Sutton is also happy to join Newcastle and is hopeful that his time there will prove beneficial.

“I’m looking forward to being at Thunder and working hard to keep getting experience,” he said.

“I’ve been introduced to the first team at Wigan this year and have been involved in pre-season, but I’m coming on loan to hopefully gain some experience.”