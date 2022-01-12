Liam Marshall raring to go ahead of the new campaign and hopes he can help Wigan Warriors be successful this season

Liam Marshall is looking forward to the new season

The Warriors winger has missed large chunks of the last two seasons due to an ACL injury but is now fully focused on the future.

With the new campaign less than a month away, he is hoping to play as much as possible and help the team achieve their targets.

“The last two years have been difficult for me,” he said.

“At the beginning of 2020, it was some of the best rugby I had played, but then it was the start of the pandemic, so we had a break, and then I did my knee in the third game back.

“It’s been hard to find that rhythm and routine again, but I’ve had a full pre-season for the first time in two years and I’ve been in with the lads training since day one.

“Hopefully I will be in a good place to start the season in the right way. I want to keep fit and play as many games as I can this year.

“Doing that should hopefully help the team, and the main goal is to have some success as a group.”

Marshall believes returning to action during the course of last year will only help him heading into this campaign.

“Maybe under different circumstances I wouldn’t have played as many games in a short space of time, with such a congested season,” he added.

“In the long run it has probably done me some favours, getting that bit of rustiness out of my game and getting back to Super League intensity.

“I want to string together a full season and do what I can.”

Warriors have two warmup matches before the SuperLeague campaign kicks-offs at Hull KR on February 11.

They travel to Newcastle on Sunday, January 23, before visiting Warrington six days later for Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial.